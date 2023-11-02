Amount of compensation to farmers in Azerbaijan this year revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Farmers who sustained losses due to inclement weather will be reimbursed in excess of four million manat ($2.4 million) this year, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Agrarian Insurance Fund of The Republic of Azerbaijan, Firdovsi Agashirinov said, Trend reports.

The amount of compensation paid by the fund in 2020 amounted to 29,000 manat ($17,058), in 2021 - 1.7 million manat ($1 million), and in 2022 - 2.4 million manat ($1.4 million).

The Agrarian Insurance Fund, which started its activity by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated August 19, 2019, insures crop, livestock and aquaculture (fish farming) farms.

