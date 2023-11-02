Savvy drills and vital insight: Baku Open Aerobic Gymnastics Championship remarks (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Good preparation for competitions helps to show the best result, young athlete Togrul Gulmaliyev said, Trend reports.

Gulmaliyev took first place at the Baku Open Aerobic Gymnastics Championship in the individual program among athletes in the "children" age category.

"The training sessions before the start were effective. I was a little worried today, but I was able to concentrate on the program. I am glad to participate in these competitions," Gulmaliyev said.

Jamil Khametov, who took second place, stressed that he was satisfied with the way he completed the program.

"There is always something to strive for; the main thing is to believe in your strength and capabilities. I like to do gymnastics and participate in competitions; here we gain the necessary experience, which, of course, will be useful in the future," Khametov said.

Arif Mammadzada, who took third place, said that good results are also a great merit of the coaches.

"I want to express my gratitude to the coaches for their hard work. I will continue training to improve my sports skills. Competitions are an opportunity to test your strength," Mammadzada said.

All three young athletes are pupils of the Ojag Sports Club.

The 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Open Aerobic Gymnastics Championship and the 28th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Acrobatic Gymnastics Championship will be held within two days (from November 1 through November 2) at the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex in Baku.

A total of 110 gymnasts representing Ojag Sports Club, Grasiya Sports Club, and the Olympic Sports Complex in Sumgayit are participating in the competitions.

The 28th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship on acrobatic gymnastics will be attended by 68 athletes (pupils of Ojag Sports Club, Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, and Neftchi Sports Club, Specialized Children-Youth Sports School of Olympic Reserve No. 13 of Nizami district).

