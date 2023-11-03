BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Azerbaijan does not intend to make money on parking lots, Azerbaijani Finance Minister, Samir Sharifov said, Trend reports.

Sharifov made a remark at a joint meeting of the committees of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) on legal policy and state-building, defense, security and anti-corruption, human rights, international relations and inter-parliamentary relations, where the draft law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024" is being discussed.

The minister noted that the purpose of this matter is to prohibit any improper activity.

"Certain penalties are taken against violators of the rules. The issue of parking is an integral part of a broader concept. This concept serves the issue of improving public transport," he said.

Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 are projected to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million), expenditures - 36.7 million manat or $21.5 million (including centralized revenues - 33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local revenues - 773,105 manat ($454,767), centralized expenditures - 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million), local expenditures - 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million).

