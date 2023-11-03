Azerbaijan plans to resolve issue of material support for officials

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Azerbaijan is working on a certain draft law concerning the activities of officials, as well as in relation to private officials, Azerbaijani Finance Minister, Samir Sharifov said, Trend reports.

He made a remark at a joint meeting of the committees of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) on legal policy and state-building, defense, security and anti-corruption, human rights, international relations and inter-parliamentary relations, where the draft law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024" is being discussed.

The minister noted that some work is being carried out to address the issue of material support for officials.

"There are certain ideas here. As soon as they are fully ready, the relevant draft will probably be submitted to the parliament," he said.

Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 are projected to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million), expenditures - 36.7 million manat or $21.5 million (including centralized revenues - 33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local revenues - 773,105 manat ($454,767), centralized expenditures - 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million), local expenditures - 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million).

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel