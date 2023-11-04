World famous travelers arrive in Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 4 November 2023 12:13 (UTC +04:00)
Aslan Mammadli
SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, November 4. Members of the world famous "NomadMania" international travelers club arrived in Azerbaijan's Shusha, Trend reports.

The delegation from 26 countries (USA, Canada, Switzerland, UK, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Poland, Finland, Norway, Spain, Hungary, Romania, Portugal, Singapore, Australia, etc.) includes about 50 famous travelers. The group is headed by the head of the NomadMania club, one of the key figures of the world elite travelers - Harry Mitsidis.

In addition to Shusha, the travelers will also visit Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur, Fuzuli, Khojavand, Aghdam, Kalbajar, Lachin, Zangilan and Jabrayil during the three days.

The teams of the main international networks of world travelers (ETIC, MTP, TCC, "NomadMania"), as well as Turkish travelers club Türkiyə Gəzginlər Klubu, British "Piki Reels", Swedish "Club 100" have visited Karabakh and East Zangezur 8 times in the last 2 years.

The mentioned visit will be the ninth one.

