International travelers start their trip to Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, November 4. The visit of a group of international travelers to Azerbaijan's Aghdam has begun, Trend reports.

They visited the Juma Mosque and other places in Aghdam.

The delegation from 26 countries (USA, Canada, Switzerland, UK, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Poland, Finland, Norway, Spain, Hungary, Romania, Portugal, Singapore, Australia, etc.) included about 50 famous travelers. The group is headed by the head of the "NomadMania" club, one of the key figures of the world elite of travelers, Harry Mitsidis.

In addition to Aghdam, the travelers will also visit Karabakh, East Zangezur, Fuzuli, Khojavand, Kalbajar, Lachin, Zangilan, and Jabrayil during the next three days.

The teams of the main international networks of world travelers (ETIC, MTP, TCC, "NomadMania"), as well as Turkish travelers club Türkiyə Gəzginlər Klubu, British "Piki Reels" and Swedish "Club 100," have visited Karabakh and East Zangezur eight times during the last two years.

This is the ninth similar visit.