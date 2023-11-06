Horrible accident in Azerbaijan's Shusha leaves numerous dead

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, November 6. As a result of a serious road accident in Shusha, five people got burned alive, while still in the car, Trend reports.

The incident occurred in the village of Dashalti, Azerbaijan's Shusha district.

The report said NissaN Navara lost control, drove off the road, rolled over and caught fire. Kamil Gaybaliyev, Rashad Atakishiyev, Shahbaz Isayev, Eldaniz Hasanov and Gumbat Gumbatov burned alive, while driver Elvin Abbasov managed to survive. He was hospitalized to the Fuzuli District Central Hospital with severe burns.

The Chief Inspector of the Barda regional group of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, police captain Aslan Giyasli confirmed this to Trend.

He noted that an investigation has been launched in connection with a traffic accident in Azerbaijan's Shusha police department. The investigation is currently ongoing.

All persons in the car were employees of one of the road construction companies operating in the territory of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation.

