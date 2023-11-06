European Azerbaijan School Provides IB Training for University students (PHOTO)

The European Azerbaijan School (EAS), as part of its ongoing collaboration with other secondary and higher education institutions in Baku, organizes various joint initiatives. As the next manifestation of this collaboration, in October, the Director of EAS, Francesco Banchini, initiated a series of training sessions on the topic of "IB Training for students" in Baku Slavic University and Azerbaijan University of Languages. The main purpose of these training courses is to develop a professional teaching profile based on the fundamental requirements and standards of the IB curriculum. The training aims to educate prospective teachers on the application of methods and tools introduced by the IB curriculum to organize the teaching and learning process effectively. This includes strategies, methods, and tools used to create a high-quality learning environment, enabling teachers to enhance the quality of education.

The series of training sessions on "IB Training for students," organized in collaboration with various higher education institutions by the European Azerbaijan School, aim to cultivate highly skilled teachers, fostering professionalism in the field of education. These training sessions are designed to help enhance the skills and professional abilities of teacher candidates, ultimately contributing to the creation of a more effective and beneficial learning and teaching environment for students.

In this format, the first training session was organized for the students of Baku Slavic University (BSU). Opening the training with his remarks, the Rector of Baku Slavic University, Anar Naghiyev, greeted the Director of the European Azerbaijan School, Francesco Banchini, expressing his satisfaction with the collaboration between EAS and BSU. He emphasized that these training sessions play a significant role in preparing students for their future professional lives. He noted that the knowledge gained in these sessions will enable teacher candidates to organize their future teaching activities more effectively.

Later, Francesco Banchini, the Director of the European Azerbaijan School, greeted the participants and spoke about the importance of these training sessions. He highlighted how these sessions would assist teachers in meeting the requirements of pedagogical activities.

Following, Francesco Banchini officially launched the training sessions. Utilizing innovative teaching methods, the training proved to be highly effective in imparting new knowledge to the students and actively engaging the audience in the process.

The event organized at Azerbaijan University of Languages (AUL) was opened with introductory remarks by Nasir Xankishiyev, the Director of the Additional Education, Experience, and Career Center Department of AUL. He provided information to the students about the purpose of the training sessions. Later, Anar Osmanlı, the Adviser to the Rector, expressed gratitude to Francesco Banchini, the Director of the European Azerbaijan School, for the collaboration. He extended his best wishes for success to both Mr. Banchini and the students.

After greeting the audience, Francesco Banchini discussed the objectives of the training. The first session was enthusiastically received by the students, and they actively engaged in the process. Throughout the training, they posed various questions to Mr. Banchini, gaining new insights and knowledge.

We hope that these training sessions will have a significant impact on the professional development of young pedagogical professionals, shaping them into skilled and dedicated teachers.