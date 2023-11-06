Foreign travelers observe mine clearance process in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. International travelers after Azerbaijan's Jabrayil visited Fuzuli district, where they observed the process of mine clearance, Trend reports.

In the village of Horadiz, the travelers became acquainted with the work of Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency. They were told that throughout the nearly 30-year occupation, the Armenians had mined these lands.

The trip to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh by the world-famous NomadMania international travel club began on November 4.

The delegation from 26 countries (the US, Canada, Switzerland, the UK, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Poland, Finland, Norway, Spain, Hungary, Romania, Portugal, Singapore, Australia, etc.) includes about 50 famous travelers.

