Happy Victory Day, Motherland!

Azercell delights its subscribers with a special project dedicated to Victory Day and a gift campaign on social networks!

"Azercell Telecom" LLC is conducting a project on social media under the hashtag #eyVatan on the occasion of Victory Day. The leading mobile operator makes posts dedicated to restoration, reconstruction works, steps taken by the mobile operator towards the creation of new infrastructure in the lands freed from occupation, as well as the establishment of city days in the areas, their re-flourishing and revitalization, and also holds various competitions. Starting from October 15, this project, posted on the company's social media channels, has aroused great interest among viewers.

Besides, within the campaign dedicated to November 8 – Victory Day, subscribers using the “Veteran” tariff will be provided with free minutes for on-net calls. These minutes can be used within 24 hours from the moment the SMS is sent.

It should be noted that “Azercell Telecom” LLC, which followed our glorious army along the front lines from the beginning of the 44-day Patriotic War, has managed to create the first mobile infrastructure on our historical lands liberated from occupation, continues its work towards expanding the new generation network and providing the population with modern communication services in these regions.

Motherland! #eyVatan!

You are strong!

You are thriving!

You are indivisible!