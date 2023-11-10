Ojag Sports Club's official wishes Ojag International Cup to become traditional contest

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. Vafa Bakarova, acting Chairman of the Board of the Ojag Sports Club, wants the second Ojag International Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics to become a traditional competition, Trend reports.

"We staged the first Ojag International Cup last year, and it is encouraging that more clubs are participating in our events this year, as well as the number of participating countries. This year's attendees include representatives from various continents. Athletes from Malaysia, Thailand, the United States, and a number of other countries competed in Azerbaijan's capital. The number of teams participating in group exercises has also expanded this year, with 21 teams competing in the second Ojag International Cup, as well as 325 graces participating in the solo program," Bakarova said.

Bakarova noted that, like last year, at these competitions, the audience in the stands, as well as the gymnasts, will add good mood and emotions.

"Our mascot will create a great mood for everyone. Last year, the mascot caused a lot of positive emotions," she said.

The second Ojag International Cup takes place from November 10 through November 12. Along with Azerbaijani gymnasts, athletes from 14 countries participate in the competitions. The competition involves 325 gymnasts performing in an individual program and 21 teams doing group exercises.

