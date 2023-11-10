Kazakh coach rapts of Azerbaijani athletes' performance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. Participation in the Ojag International Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku feels like a World Cup, rhythmic gymnastics coach Fatima Davlatova from Kazakhstan said, Trend reports.

"A total of 15 of my pupils participate in the Ojag International Cup; all of them perform in an individual program. We came to the tournament in Baku for the first time. There are a lot of impressions. The hall of the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is large and modern. I'm a little excited; I feel like I'm at the World Cup. I know that the capital of Azerbaijan hosted the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in 2005 and 2019," the coach from Kazakhstan said.

Davlatova noted that serious preparations were underway for the Ojag International Cup.

"We were seriously preparing for the tournament. We know that there are strong athletes in Azerbaijan, and there are also many strong gymnasts from other countries at competitions. I set a goal for my pupils to perform successfully. Competitive experience is important for them in achieving their sports goals," she said.

The second Ojag International Cup is taking place from November 10 through November 12. Along with Azerbaijani gymnasts, athletes from 14 countries participate in the competitions. The competition involves 325 gymnasts performing in an individual program and 21 teams doing group exercises.

