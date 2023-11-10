Ojag International Cup features fierce competitors – gold medalist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. The Ojag International Cup is the first international competition in which young Azerbaijani gymnast Madina Baghirova took part, Trend reports.

Baghirova took first place in the ribbon exercise among female athletes born in 2014 (group A).

"This is the first time I have participated in competitions organized in the National Gymnastics Arena. It is a great honor to perform here. I was satisfied with how I presented the program at the tournament; the competition went very well. I am glad that I was able to please the coach with my results," said a pupil of the Specialized Children's and Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves.

The young athlete noted that the competition at the Ojag International Cup is strong.

"Gymnasts from different countries in the world participate in the competition; everyone has prepared well. Each participant strives to win a medal, and therefore, it is necessary to train a lot and hard," she said.

The second Ojag International Cup takes place from November 10 through November 12. Along with Azerbaijani gymnasts, athletes from 13 countries participate in the competitions. The competition involves 325 gymnasts performing in an individual program and 21 teams doing group exercises.

