Second day of Ojag International Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The second day of competitions for the second Ojag International Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics has kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The second Ojag International Cup takes place from November 10 through November 12. The competition involves 325 gymnasts performing in an individual program and 21 teams doing group exercises. In general, representatives of 14 countries around the world take part in the second Ojag International Cup.

On the second day, gymnasts will demonstrate their individual programs at the tournament. Today, young gymnasts born in 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, and 2011 will compete, as well as athletes in the junior age category (2008–2010).

The first day of competition began with performances by athletes born in 2015. Gymnasts born between 2017 and 2014 competed in the competition. Gymnasts in the "juniors" age group will also compete. The first day of competition concluded with the performance of group teams comprised of athletes born in 2008–2010 and 2011–2012.

