International Education Week: U.S. Department of State Announces a Significant Increase in Azerbaijanis Studying in the United States

The United States Embassy in Azerbaijan is pleased to share that 901 Azerbaijanis studied in the United States during the 2022-2023 academic year – a 23.8% increase from the previous year. Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan Hugo Guevara stated that this means “a significant increase in opportunities to innovate, cooperate, and succeed together.”

The Embassy is also proud to announce that the United States remains the top destination globally for international study with over one million (1,057,188) international students. International student mobility is central to diplomacy, innovation, economic prosperity, and national security. As Secretary Blinken has said, "International exchanges build new bonds that help us collaborate on critical issues... that’s why international education is an important part of our diplomacy and our national security."

More information is available in the annual Open Doors Report on International Education Exchange, the definitive survey of international and U.S. student mobility published by the International Institute of Education (IIE): (https://opendoorsdata.org). The report is published in conjunction with International Education Week (November 13-17, 2023), a joint initiative between U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education aiming to promote the benefits of international education and exchange programs worldwide.

Students and parents wishing to explore study opportunities, including through scholarships, in the United States are encouraged to contact the Embassy’s EducationUSA advisor at https://www.facebook.com/EducationUSAAzerbaijan/ or https://azerbaijan.americancouncils.org/edusa-en. EducationUSA is a U.S. Department of State network of over 430 international student advising centers and operates free of charge. The network promotes U.S. higher education to students around the world by offering accurate, comprehensive, and current information about opportunities to study at accredited postsecondary institutions in the United States.

Additional Information:

International Education Week 2023: https://iew.state.gov

2023 International Education Week from U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona: https://sites.ed.gov/international/international-education-week/

Promoting Access to U.S. Higher Education: International Students with Disabilities: https://opendoorsdata.org/research-briefs/international-students-with-disabilities-report/



EducationUSA Website: https://educationusa.state.gov/