The celebration of "Victory Day" and "Flag Day" in the European Azerbaijan School was marked with great enthusiasm (PHOTO)

The third anniversary of the liberation of our lands, which were under occupation for nearly 30 years, under the leadership of Victorious Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, was celebrated nationwide with great enthusiasm. Throughout our country, on November 8 - "Victory Day," the restoration of national unity, freedom, justice, and truth was celebrated with immense joy as a symbol. Thanks to the heroic sacrifice of our martyrs who fought valiantly for this sacred cause and the heroism, national spirit and determination of our soldiers and officers on the battlefield, Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity.

Magnificent events dedicated to November 8th, "Victory Day," and November 9th, "Flag Day," were held with colorful displays in all our cities and villages.

Additionally, a special event dedicated to "Victory Day" and "Flag Day" was organized at the European Azerbaijan School.

A celebration of "Victory Day and Flag Day" event was held in the primary campus with the participation of all classes. Kamilla Orujova, the Primary Principal, opened the event with welcoming words, providing information to the students about the importance of celebrating these magnificent holidays. Subsequently, the school director, Francesco Banchini, who was invited to the stage, congratulated the entire school community on the significant holidays and shared his thoughts on the nature of "Victory Day" and "Flag Day," which are celebrations of heroism, freedom, and unity.

Later, the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed, and a minute of silence was observed to honor the dear souls of our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the homeland.

Following that, Early Learning Center and Primary students, dedicated to patriotism, freedom, national unity, independence, heroism, and our flag, recited poems, performed songs, and showcased various activities related to dance and themes. The expressions of the students, filled with great enthusiasm and a sense of patriotism, were a reflection of their respect for our flag, freedom, and their dedication to justice and righteousness.

The event in the Secondary campus commenced with the performance of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Following this, a minute of silence was observed in memory of our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the homeland.

The school director, Francesco Banchini, delivered a speech, congratulating the students and school staff on the occasion of the celebration and emphasizing the significant historical importance of "Victory Day" in the history of our country. Later, Mr. Banchini advised the students, stating that in order to preserve this victory, protect the country, and contribute to a brighter future, it is necessary for them to receive a good education and serve their country.

Subsequently, the students showcased poems, dances, and scenes dedicated to patriotism in honor of "Victory Day” and “Flag Day”.

Director F. Banchini invited the school's colleagues, Akbar Husuyev and Baylar Eminov, who had participated in the I Karabakh War, to the stage, expressing special gratitude to them. They shared their wartime experiences and the challenges of the war with the audience, advising the youth that serving the homeland is a sacred duty.

May Allah have mercy on our martyrs!

Congratulations on the celebration of "Victory Day" and "Flag Day"!