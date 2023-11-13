Azerbaijan carrying out construction of bridge over Gudyalchay River (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Construction of a new bridge over the Gudyalchay River is in full swing on the 27th km of the Gandob-Khachmaz-Yalama-Russian Federation state border on the site of the automobile bridge that collapsed due to flood waters in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The new two-span bridge will be 66 meters long and 14.5 meters wide.

Construction of the bridge's supports and columns and the installation of trestle beams have already been completed. At present, preparatory work for concreting the beams is underway. In addition, the construction of a protective dam and retaining walls in the riverbed continues.

The work is being carried out continuously to complete the construction of the bridge in a short period of time.

Prior to the construction of the new bridge, an alternate route has been established in the area to ensure the safe movement of inhabitants. The road is roughly 50 meters west of the bridge and is 200 meters long.

Drivers can also utilize the road that runs through the land of Gimilgishlak village in Khachmaz district as a temporary alternate route.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel