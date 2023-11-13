Azerbaijan and Iran to commission 'Giz Galasi' hydroelectric power plant soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. The “Giz Galasi” (“Maiden Tower”) hydroelectric power plant built between Iran and Azerbaijan will soon be put into operation, director of the regional water supply company of the Iranian province of East Azerbaijan, Yousef Ghaffarzadeh said, Trend reports.

Ghaffarzadeh noted that with the commissioning of the “Giz Galasi” hydroelectric power plant, the two countries will use two billion cubic meters of water per year.

The representative of the company noted that the capacity of this hydroelectric facility is 65 million cubic meters.

