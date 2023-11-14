Azerbaijani athletes to take part in European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Members of the Azerbaijani aerobic gymnastics team will take part in the 13th European Championship, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Trend.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the European Championship by Vladimir Dolmatov, Medina Mustafayeva, Khadija Guliyeva, Leyla Bezhanova, Arzu Agayeva, Sara Alikhanli, Senem Kazimova and Dilara Gurbanova.

The 13th European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics will be held in Antalya (Türkiye) from November 17 through November 19.

