Colorful Memories: European Azerbaijan School and Libraff's Collaborative Event Captivates Young Minds (PHOTO)

The European Azerbaijan School and the “Libraff” bookstore network consistently implement diverse projects and events that contribute to the education and shaping of students' worldviews. These initiatives play a positive role in enriching students' knowledge and ensuring that children have enjoyable leisure time. Collaborative efforts in organizing such events are highly appreciated and eagerly welcomed by the students.

As the next manifestation of this collaboration, a event titled "Think Healthy, Eat Healthy" was organized at Libraff Park Academy. The event, introduced by Sarkhan Rustamov, a representative of the “Libraff” bookstore network, began with a welcome address to the children, providing information about the purpose of the event and the benefits of healthy eating. Later, the children were introduced to a book produced by the 'Üç Alma' publication. Within the publication, a delightful guide is provided to instill healthy eating habits in children, showcasing the preparation of nutritious foods and meals in an enjoyable and interesting manner.

The book showcased various examples to encourage healthy eating, demonstrating the preparation of nutritious foods and meals in a fun and engaging manner. Inspired by the examples in the book, the children enthusiastically created lady buck, smiling faces, and sandwiches in various forms. The students proudly showcased the sandwiches they prepared to each other and savored the taste of the meals they had crafted with their own hands.

The event titled 'Little Prince Invites His Friends to His Birthday,' organized within the framework of the collaboration between the European Azerbaijan School and the “Libraff” bookstore network, was warmly received by the children.

The event, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the publication of "The Little Prince," saw the participation of students from the European Azerbaijan School and Dunya School. Sarkhan Rustamov, a representative of the “Libraff” bookstore network, welcomed the participants and provided information about the event. Students from the European Azerbaijan School presented various scenes from the book as a mini-play. Following this, the children enjoyed watching an animated film adaptation of the same story.

Subsequently, the students engaged in an activity where they colored different characters from the book on eco-friendly bags. Another activity designed for the children was face art, where various patterns and decorations were drawn on their faces based on their preferences.

The collaborative efforts of the European Azerbaijan School and “Libraff” in organizing such events create lasting memories for the children, leaving a positive impression in their minds.