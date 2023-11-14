Gold medalist offers her thoughts on Open Championship of Ojag Sports Club

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The winner of the Open Championship of the Ojag Sports Club in rhythmic gymnastics in the exercise without an object among gymnasts born in 2017 (group A), a pupil of the Ojag Sports Club, Nilay Shakhbazova believes that she managed to convey the mood of her program, Trend reports.

"I was looking forward to this tournament, I wanted to show the judges and the public everything that my coaches taught me. I am overwhelmed with emotions, everything worked out for me – I won a gold medal. The championship is organized wonderfully, the brightest moments are when the mascot appears and the audience applauds," Shakhbazova said.

In addition, the young gymnast noted that it is a great honor to perform in the National Gymnastics Arena.

"This is the most prestigious gymnastics arena, big international competitions are held here, world-famous athletes perform," she said.

The Open Championship of the Ojag Sports Club in rhythmic gymnastics is being held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on November 14–15.

Some 206 gymnasts from 24 clubs in Azerbaijan take part in the competition. Competitions are held in various age categories.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel