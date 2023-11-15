Turkish minister warns of food crises possibility due to climate change

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. According to scientific studies, the global temperature has risen by 1.1 degrees, Türkiye's Minister of Environment, Urban Planning and Climate Change Mehmet Ozhaseki said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the II Meteorological Forum of the Turkic World.

"If it rises by 2 degrees, food crises may occur," he said.

The minister noted that recently, the effects of climate change around the world have been observed.

"The biggest cause of climate change is industrialization, the growth of cities. The list of countries with the most pollution includes India and the United States," the Turkish minister added.

The II Meteorological Forum of the Turkic World is taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The forum is attended by ministers of environment and climate change of Turkic-speaking countries, heads of hydrometeorological services, representatives of state structures and experts.

The Forum aims to carry out coordinated activities in the field of climate change, expand the exchange of experience in creating an early warning system for extreme weather conditions.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel