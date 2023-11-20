Number of residents back to their native lands in Azerbaijan’s Zabukh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Another group of former internally displaced persons was sent to the village of Zabukh of Lachin district, Trend reports.

Another group of citizens was sent from the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku on November 20. At this stage, another 25 families (91 people) moved to the village of Zabukh.

Zabukh residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care, expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the village of Zabukh has been provided for 96 families - 382 people.