Final declaration of Non-Aligned Movement conference in Baku adopted

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The final declaration of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) conference held in Baku on the topic of “Promoting the rights and empowerment of women” was adopted, Trend reports.

The conference has been jointly organized by the Republic of Azerbaijan (the current chairman of the NAM), Uganda and Uzbekistan (the future chairmen of the NAM).

The event was held on the basis of initiatives voiced by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at a meeting of the NAM Coordination Bureau in July of this year.