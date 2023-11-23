UNESCO to commemorate anniversary of first comprehensive dictionary of Turkic languages (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The 950th anniversary of the Dīwān Lughāt al-Turk, a compendium of the turkic dialects, will be celebrated in 2024-2025 within the framework of UNESCO, Trend reports.

Accordign to the National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, the desicion was made during the 42th session of General Conference of UNESCO.

In the same meeting, it was also decided to commemorate the 900th anniversary of Ajami Nakhchivani, a distinguished Azerbaijani architect.

Meanwhile, Dīwān Lughāt al-Turk is the first comprehensive dictionary of Turkic languages, compiled in 1072–74 by the Turkic scholar Mahmud Kashgari who extensively studied the Turkic languages of his time.