Azerbaijan finds weapons, ammunition in library of Khojaly's village (PHOTO)

Society Materials 24 November 2023 20:42 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Weapons and ammunition were found in a library in Azerbaijan's Khojaly, Azerbaijani Internal Affairs Ministry's regional press service told Trend.

Khojaly District Police Department employees found three machine guns of 12.7 mm caliber, 5 Kalashnikovs 12.7 mm caliber, 42 automatic rifles of different caliber, one 30-mm grenade launcher of "AGS-17", 4 grenade launchers of "RPG-5" and a large amount of ammunition in Ballija village library.

Recently, Spokesman of the Defense Ministry Colonel Anar Eyvazov said that a large number of weapons and military ammunition have been found at civilian facilities in Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation after anti-terrorist activities.

