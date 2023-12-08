Azerbaijan's former ambassador to China passes away

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Former Azerbaijani Ambassador to China Yashar Aliyev has passed away at the age of 75, Trend reports.

The famous diplomat passed away this evening.

Yashar Aliyev was born in 1948 in Baku.

He was a member of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of the I and II convocations, deputy chairman of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), and deputy chairman of the Supreme Council of Azerbaijan.

Yashar Aliyev headed Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions in Asian countries for many years. He was Azerbaijan's ambassador to China from 2002 to 2011, and he also headed diplomatic missions in South Korea, Mongolia, Vietnam, and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in different periods.

Yashar Aliyev is the father of Azerbaijan's Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson), Sabina Aliyeva.