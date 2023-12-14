Number of residents back to their native lands in Azerbaijan’s Lachin (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. In accordance with the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to the restored city of Lachin continue, Trend reports.

Another group of citizens was sent from the Garadagh district of Baku on December 14. At this stage, another 20 families (86 people) moved to the city of Lachin.

The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once lived in Lachin, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian occupation. Lachin residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care, expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Lachin has been provided for 383 families - 1475 people.