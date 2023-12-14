The European Azerbaijan School celebrated International Children's Television and Radio Day (PHOTO)

Every year on December 11, International Children's Television and Radio Day is celebrated worldwide. The foundation of this tradition was laid in the late 20th century. Specifically, International Children's Television and Radio Day was established in April 1994 in the city of Cannes, through the initiative of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). Since then, every year on this date, leading television and radio broadcasters around the world dedicate airtime to children and children's programs. Television and radio feature broadcasts specifically designed for children. Additionally, children are invited to participate in television and radio programs, where they discuss topics they consider important, expressing their talents and thoughts through informative and entertaining programs.

The primary students of the European Azerbaijan School commemorated this significant date for children. Utilizing modern technological advancements, especially through social media, which provides the opportunity to connect with thousands of viewers, the students shared their ideas and thoughts with the audience. On this notable day, they gained new insights into the concepts of media and broadcasting.

In an event organized in the primary campus, the well-known television presenter and blogger Azar Garib was a guest at the school. Azar Garib, who greeted the children, later provided information to them about how he chose his profession and entered the field of media. Subsequently, the students directed questions related to their interests to the guest, and they found answers to a series of questions. Later, the students presented group presentations on current topics they considered a priority, sharing informative insights. At the end of the event, the students, the school's pedagogical and administrative staff, and Azar Garib took a commemorative photo together.

İn the frame of celebration of International Children's Television and Radio Day, secondary students visited Asan Radio. Emin Musayev, the director of Asan Radio, greeted the students and school colleagues, congratulating them on this significant day. After providing information about the history and purpose of the radio, the director invited the visitors to tour the radio station. First, the students were invited to the live broadcast room, where the radio director explained the live broadcast process, allowing the children to witness how the live broadcast is organized. Subsequently, as the students visited other studios, they were given detailed information about the daily operations of the radio, the acquisition and sharing of news, and various issues related to broadcasting and radio.

Following the tour, the children asked Emin Musayev numerous questions related to their interests, gaining new knowledge. A quiz about the information they learned during the tour was conducted, and prizes were awarded to active participants.

Later, the students interviewed radio colleagues, sharing their experiences and discussing the interesting times they had in the radio. Finally, Emin Musayev and the school community took a commemorative photo.

The events dedicated to International Children's Television and Radio Day will be remembered as unforgettable memories in the minds of the students.