Ferrari Baku unveils renewed sales and services center: a new era of luxury and performance

After a long renovation phase, the Ferrari showroom in Baku shines in new splendor and was presented to customers. The Sales and Service Center is currently presenting the latest new Ferrari corporate design, offering a customer experience elevated to the highest standards.

Especially, the configuration area has been renewed and enlarged. The area is equipped with new and modern equipment based on the corporate standards of the Ferrari brand. The path to the desired color or favorite seats is transformed from an all-round service into a sensory highlight.

Another highlight is the completely renovated Service Center, originally established in 2013 to provide exclusive service to Ferrari owners. Only at the Official Ferrari Service Center do Ferrari owners have access to certified specialists, know-how, and equipment required for a complete vehicle inspection. The recent upgrades increased the capabilities of the Service Center, enabling it to work more efficiently to meet the increasing demands of Ferrari owners and cars.

Ali Nazar, Owner of Ferrari Baku Center, stated, "Today marks a significant milestone for us on two fronts: the adaptation of our showroom to the new Corporate design, the 'new CI,' and the official announcement of the Nazar Group company as the new importer of the Ferrari brand in Azerbaijan. We take immense pride in representing Ferrari in this growing region and delivering exceptional service to our clientele."

Director of Nazar Group company Azer Jalilov said, "We are pleased to be able to offer our clients exceptional service since 2013 and be part of an exclusive network of 74 dealers for Ferrari in the Europe & Africa region. “

In addition to this exclusive reopening event, Ferrari Baku displayed the newest car from Ferrari range, the Ferrari Purosangue, for the first time in the country. The Ferrari Purosangue is the Prancing Horse’s first-ever four-door four-seater, equipped with Maranello’s iconic naturally aspirated V12, which can unleash a massive 725 cv in total. The car guarantees pure emotions not just when it is being pushed to its limits, but also in day-to-day driving situations, unlike any other!

The address remains unchanged - Uzeyir Hajibeyov 57.

