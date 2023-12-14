European Azerbaijan School hosted International Volunteering Day celebration (PHOTO)

EAS celebrated International Volunteering Day at School with a special visit from the British Ambassador in Azerbaijan, His Excellency Mr Fergus Auld.

The occasion was an opportunity to highlight the importance of volunteering and being part of the Duke of Edinburgh International Award. EAS collaboration between the British Embassy, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), and the implementation of the Duke of Edinburgh International Award signifies a commitment to celebrating the transformative power of volunteering worldwide.

In an exciting global initiative, the Duke of Edinburgh International Award is partnering all over the world to inspire volunteers from all corners of the globe.

His Excellency, the UK Ambassador, commended EAS School for initiating the Duke of Edinburgh International Award journey and emphasised the role of volunteering in transforming communities.

During the event, EAS students presented their innovative Duke of Edinburgh Environmental Projects and demonstrated a profound understanding and knowledge in finding future environmental solutions. Their creative and innovative ideas showcased practical solutions for energy conservation, exemplifying a commitment to effective resource utilisation. The ambassador observed these inspiring presentations and awarded certificates recognising our students' dedication.

EAS community invites all people to carry forward the spirit of volunteering and environmental responsibility. All together can weave a tapestry of positive change, preserving the world's energy sources and embracing a future illuminated by sustainable practices and modern technologies.