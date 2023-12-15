Baku first time to play home to European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. On the initiative of European Gymnastics, Baku will host the European Cup in rhythmic gymnastics for the first time in 2024, the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Trend.

The competition's program will be marked by a new format, in a way that following qualification rounds, gymnasts will compete directly against each other for entrance to the final based on the draw.

The European Cup will take place from March 29 to 31 at Baku's National Gymnastics Arena.

The competition's prize budget and the regulations for awarding the winners will be defined.

The European Cup finals will include all-around, team, and individual competitions. The tournament is open not only to adult gymnasts but also to junior gymnasts.