Society Materials 22 December 2023 07:00 (UTC +04:00)
Number of residents back to their native lands in Azerbaijan’s Zabukh

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Another group of former internally displaced persons was sent to the village of Zabukh of Lachin district, Trend reports.

Another group of citizens was sent from the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku on December 22.

At this stage, another 30 families (121 people) moved to the village of Zabukh.

Zabukh residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care, expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the village of Zabukh has been provided for 176 families - 688 people.

