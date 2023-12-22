Azerbaijan to levy fee for range of maritime transportation services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. A fee shall be levied for services supplied by the State Maritime and Port Agency in the sector of marine transport in the amount specified by the body (institution) determined by the competent administrative authority, Trend reports.

This is noted in a proposed modification to the "Code of Commercial Shipping" that was debated at a meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament).

According to the bill, the fee will be charged for the following services:

- evaluation of projects related to vessel construction, vessel design changes, seaport construction and reconstruction (including cargo terminals and berths), and the base of marine operations; level of readiness of seaports (their hydraulic structures) and base of marine operations to begin operation;

- annual, as well as on the shipowner's initiative, intermediate examination of ships in compliance with international convention criteria;

- examination of a seaport's or maritime company's conformity with international convention requirements, sufficiency of its infrastructure to port security plans, applicable other plans, and/or instructions;

- assigning to the vessel marine mobile identification or satellite communication station numbers;

- admission to participate in repeated examinations after examinations organized five times without payment for the issuance of certificates (diplomas) to the ship's crew members, as well as the replacement of expired certificates (diplomas) with new ones.

After discussion, the draft law was put to vote and adopted in the third reading.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel