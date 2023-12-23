NYT photographer on 2020 missile attack on Azerbaijan's Barda: one of scariest moments I ever endured (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Ivor Prickett, a photographer at The New York Times, has shared footage from the missile attack on Azerbaijan's Barda in 2020, Trend reports.

In his post on Instagram he writes that he was "lucky to get out of that attack in Barda unscathed".

"It was probably one of the scariest moments I have ever endured, partly because we had virtually no cover. I am not a religious man but I remember very clearly praying to an unknown god that day. We somehow survived the hailstorm of bomblets and immediately got to work documenting the aftermath. In the end it was the single most deadly loss of civilian life during the 2020 war, which ended some few weeks later," he said.

On October 27 and 28, 2020, a rocket strike by Armenia hit the densely populated areas of Azerbaijan's Barda district. The use of prohibited weapons resulted in the tragic loss of 25 civilian lives, with over 80 others sustaining injuries.