BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. A large stadium will be built in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli city, Trend reports via Azerbaijan State Television (AzTV).

The relevant video report noted that the construction of the stadium will be carried out on an area of ​​17,000 hectares.

Fuzuli city was liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war.

