Azerbaijan enables foreign citizens to join group travel tours to Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Group travel tours in the Baku-Shusha direction and bus trips organized through the 'Yolumuz Qarabaga' portal, will be carried out as before, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan said in a joint statement, Trend reports.

The statement noted that for the tourist trips in this direction, conditions are now being created for the participation of foreign citizens.

To do this, the foreigners can contact any travel company.

Group trips in the direction of Sugovushan settlement will be organized by travel companies, which are classified as tour operators and tour operators-travel agents in the State Tourism Register (data.tourism.gov.az).

