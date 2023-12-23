Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Chairman of Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan on student voting in elections

Society Materials 23 December 2023 19:25 (UTC +04:00)
Chairman of Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan on student voting in elections

Follow Trend on

Elchin Mehdiyev
Elchin Mehdiyev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Steps need to be taken regarding student voting, Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panakhov said at today’s meeting of the Central Election Commission, Trend reports.

"We must contact the Ministry of Science and Education and take steps related to student voting. On February 7, students will be on vacation. Students living in the regions will likely go to their parents for the holidays. So we need to provide them with absentee ballots so they can vote where they will be," he said.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding early presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more