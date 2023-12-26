Azerbaijan may extend suspension of inspections for entrepreneurs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The term of suspension of inspections in the sphere of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan is planned to be extended until January 1, 2025, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the bill "On suspension of inspections in the sphere of entrepreneurship", which was discussed at the meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament).

The term of suspension of inspections in the sphere of entrepreneurship was to expire on January 1, 2024.

