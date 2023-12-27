Azerbaijani Air Defense Units carry out combat training (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. According to the training plan approved by the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Air Defense Units conducted combat training with fire, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The combat crews have fulfilled the standards on bringing S-125 anti-aircraft missile system to the starting position and its preparation for combat use.

In order to improve the managerial skills of servicemen and further increase the combat capability, the tasks on detection and destruction of imaginary enemy targets were successfully accomplished at the combined arms training range.

Air Defense Units demonstrated high professionalism in live-fire exercises.

Подписывайтесь на наш канал в WhatsApp, и будьте в курсе главных новостей!