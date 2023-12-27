Azerbaijan to appoint head of State Security Service as chairperson of Interdepartmental Commission on Protection of State Secrets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The Interdepartmental Commission on Protection of State Secrets in Azerbaijan will be chaired not by the First Deputy Prime Minister, but by the head of the State Security Service, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the relevant decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

The status of the Interdepartmental Commission for Protection of State Secrets under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has changed, and it is now the Interdepartmental Commission for Protection of State Secrets.

