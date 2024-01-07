Standards for providing greening in Baku per capita determined

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. In Baku, it is planned to ensure greening standards at the level of 8 m² per person, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the Master Plan for the Development of the City of Baku until 2040.

According to international criteria, standards for providing greening range from 5-15 m² per person. This corresponds to the standards for providing green spaces to settlements, approved by the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated January 5, 2018.

The master plan must take into account the nature of the semi-desert landscape and the climatic conditions of the city, as well as strong winds and lack of water resources for irrigation. This means that the city will mainly create small or medium-sized green spaces. In the context of the Baku City Master Plan, providing green spaces at a level of 8 m² per capita seems feasible and achievable.