Azerbaijani army goes in drills with psychologists on moral-psychological mood

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. The Azerbaijan Army's training plan for 2024 included methodological sessions with officers and psychologists on ideological work and moral-psychological assistance, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

First, a minute of silence was held to honor the memories of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, and the Shehids, who gave their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.

The sessions included reports on the work done over the previous year, accomplishments, and the eradication of flaws in ideological work and moral-psychological support. Participants reviewed existing work in this direction as well as future goals.

