The Ritz-Carlton, Baku introduces chef Jorge Colazo (PHOTO)

The Ritz-Carlton, Baku is pleased to announce that Jorge Colazo has taken over the position of Executive Chef for The Ritz-Carlton, Baku. A master of culinary arts, Jorge is excited to bring his unique flavor profile to the city of Baku.

Chef Jorge brings a wealth of experience to this role and has been a leader in the culinary industry for more than 18 years. He began his career in 2005 in his home country of Argentina and has worked in top destinations including Spain, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and The Maldives.

Throughout his career, Chef Jorge has practiced his arts at some of the top restaurants around the world including Three Michelin Starred Arzak in San Sebastián, Spain back in 2010, Chef de Partie position at the Two Michelin Stars Aquavit, NY, USA, and as Head Chef of the One Michelin Aquavit restaurant in London, UK.

Chef Jorge looks forward to continuing his culinary journey at The Ritz-Carlton, Baku, sharing his signature dishes, and elevating the dining scene of the city with a unique set of flavors.

For further information, please visit www.ritzcarlton.com/baku.