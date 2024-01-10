Commando units in Azerbaijan bring off tactical-special drills (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. Operations Commando units undertake tactical-special exercises in accordance with the training plan for 2024, which has been approved by the Defense Minister, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

According to the plan, the commandos, based on the received reconnaissance information, left the points of permanent deployment to assembly areas and moved in the direction of the area where the sabotage group of the imaginary enemy is likely to commit sabotage.

The commandos proceeded deep into the operation zone and successfully completed tasks such as finding, encircling, and eliminating the fictional enemy's temporary shelters, as well as evacuating the wounded and other activities.

The main purpose of the tactical-special exercises conducted in harsh climate conditions is to further improve the practical skills of commandos, increase the units' combat capability, and apply camouflage measures appropriate to the terrain and weather conditions.

