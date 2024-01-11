Azerbaijan famed as religiously transparent country - Head of Azerbaijan's Bible Society

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Rasim Khalilov, the head of the Bible Society of Azerbaijan, (ex pastor of the ''Word of Life Church'' in Baku till 2016) has advised civil society not to succumb to interreligious provocations that are alien to tolerant Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

‘’Today, there are entities that seek to disrupt Azerbaijan's centuries-long union of religions and confessions. They (these organizations) want to impose their bizarre beliefs and try to utilize religion for political gain. But we all should be very wise and not cave to provocations, but continue to worship the Almighty and promote peace, love, and tolerance," Khalilov stated.

The head of the Bible Society stated that active measures are being taken in Azerbaijan to promote Christianity and respect for non-Muslim principles.

"For generations, people in Azerbaijan have honored various religions, including Christianity, Islam, and Judaism, while living as a family. Azerbaijan is a religiously tolerant country. There are Christian Azerbaijanis, as is commonly assumed. So the country has a distinct perspective, and ties are developing based on principles like friendship, love, and unity," he said.

Khalilov underlined that he is a Protestant (a branch of Christianity), and that there are Protestant and Evangelical organizations in the country, in addition to established religions like Orthodox and Catholic, and that none of these communities want spiritual separation in the country.

"We live in a lovely country where we are liked and appreciated. It is always critical to stress mutual respect in relationships. I would like to point out that during the Karabakh war, Azerbaijan's opponents attempted to portray the fight as inter-religious, i.e. between Christians and Muslims. This is a deception, which we, the Christians of Azerbaijan, declare," Khalilov concluded.