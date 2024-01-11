CEC recaps key campaigning curbs during presidential poll in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The law outlines the spectrum of subjects that cannot engage in campaigning; additionally, there are prohibitions on agitators and news organizations, said Member of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Fuad Javadov during a meeting on the possibilities of equal election campaigning and the basics of the activities of media subjects in the early presidential election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The law precisely defines the subjects that cannot be campaigned on. Foreign media, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and structures in Azerbaijan cannot campaign if a foreign firm owns 30 percent or more of their capital. At the same time, there are restrictions on agitators and media organizations.

He observed that the media, rather than candidates, participates in election campaigning in some capacity.

"Media participation in the election process starts shortly after the announcement of the election," Javadov said.

"The information disseminated by the media during the election is one of the factors directly influencing electoral activity. At the same time, once the campaign starts, the media are prohibited from campaigning for a chosen candidate," Javadov added.

He reminded that the campaigning process will end on February 6, 2024, and citizens will have only one day to decide for whom to vote.

"It is not permitted to begin the campaign before the designated day. Citizens under the age of 18 are also prohibited from participating in the campaign," the CEC member said.