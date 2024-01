The flight of Georgian Wings airline, scheduled for January 12, 2024 to Heydar Aliyev International Airport, was canceled due to unfavorable weather in Tbilisi. However, all flights of the national air carrier AZAL from Baku to Tbilisi and back will operate as scheduled.

It should be noted that passengers can obtain additional information about the status of the flight on the Baku airport website or by contacting the airline.