Azerbaijani military police do top-level service in Karabakh - Defense Ministry (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. The activity of military police units of the Azerbaijani army in populated areas in the liberated territories and in places of troop deployment is organized at a high level, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"Military police troops patrol checkpoints, including newly built stationary and mobile posts, inspect and register personnel, record equipment entering the region, and direct the flow of military transport trucks. To ensure the safe transit of columns of Azerbaijani army units to the sites of deployment, they are accompanied, personnel have control over the service of troops in accordance with the daily schedule, and round-the-clock combat duty is performed," the Ministry reports.

