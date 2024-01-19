Amended decree boosts number of official cars of Azerbaijani CEC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. The number of service cars of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) has increased, Trend reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the decree "On improvement of rules of use of vehicles in departments, enterprises, and organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan financed from the state budget" in this regard.

According to the amendment, the number of service cars of the CEC has been increased from 19 to 22 units.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel